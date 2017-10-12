The Triad gets spooky

I'm sure we all have figured out by now that it is October. Not only is the weather getting more beautiful, but everyone who has Halloween as a favorite holiday is already celebrating it in one way or another. You either love it or you hate it, but no matter what side of the fence you are on, it is here for at least a month.

For all of us that dread Halloween, the Triad Theater has found a fun, creative way to make Halloween a tad more bearable. For those of us that haven't been to Yelm, there is a quaint little theater on the main drag called the Triad. For being a small nonprofit theater, they have hosted a lot of high impact events. They host about three a year, along with lectures and documentaries. This year, their productions have included 12 Angry Men and The Mouse Trap.

For Halloween, they have pulled out a production that makes the holiday fun for everyone. We all know the story of Young Frankenstein and how the monster came alive. However, have you ever seen Young Frankenstein the Musical? The Triad is turning this crazy, wonderful idea into a reality. Andrew Doyle is the marketing rep for the Triad Theater and was able to talk to us a little bit about this event. "Everyone in rehearsal was having a good time, so it should be a really fun show," Doyle said. For this production, the Triad is partnering with Standing Room Only, a theater group in the Yelm and Rainier area.

Young Frankenstein the Musical is opening Oct. 20, playing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 12. Friday and Saturday night shows start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday shows at 3 p.m. Saturday before Halloween (Oct. 28), the Triad is hosting an after-party with a meet-and-greet with the cast including refreshments and a costume contest, so dress up! General admission for the Triad shows are $25, $20 for military, seniors and students, or in a group of 10 or more tickets are $17. The Triad is also honoring active and retired military and their families by offering half-off tickets with a valid military ID on Veterans Day. So if Halloween is something you dread, or you have a significant other that does, this show is a really great compromise to make Halloween more enjoyable for everyone.

Young Frankenstein The Musical, 7:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20-Nov. 12, Triad Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave., Yelm, $17-$25, 360.458.3140, thetriadartstheater.com