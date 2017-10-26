All things boo: boozy, boo-tiful, boogieing and boogeymen

Halloween is the third biggest party season of the year, nipping at the heels of New Year's Eve and Super Bowl Sunday. It's no wonder really, the only things that can compete with resolutions and tossing the ole pig skin is all things pumpkin spice and make believe. We want to revel in the autumn ambiance, after all. There are an abundance of fall festivities occurring in the South Sound. Here are just a few that tickled our fancy:

Nail biting your way through a horror flick is always fun this time of year, and several local theaters provide an opportunity to catch frightful favorites on the big screen. On Oct. 28, as a part of their Weird Elephant series, the Grand Cinema is screening one of the original adventures in terror, Halloween. If you like your Halloween a little more cheeky, Blue Mouse Theatre is playing Rocky Horror Picture Show on the same evening. Dressing in character is encouraged. Bring your sense of adventure, too. And on the evening of Halloween at 9 p.m., Olympia Film Society is screening cult classic, Donnie Darko. The Grand Cinema, 606 South Fawcett, Tacoma; Blue Mouse Theatre, 2611 North Proctor, Tacoma; Olympia Film Society, 206 5th Ave., Olympia

If shaking your groove thang is more your style, the Airport Tavern provides the ultimate club experience with A Mondazed Halloween with Donald Glaude and DJ Dan, Oct. 30. For a mere $15-$20 cover charge, Ocean Grooves Entertainment promises an electric night. Feel the beats. Airport Tavern, 5406 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma

Tacoma City Ballet celebrates this festive season with The Haunted Theatre. This spooky production is a family friendly Halloween tradition and runs through Oct. 29. Just an hour-long performance, it's sure to captivate. Costumes encouraged. Immerse yourself in the beauty of ballet. Tacoma City Ballet, 508 6th Ave., Tacoma

It's not as though lovers of the hops need an excuse to imbibe in a craft brew or two, but there are a couple of options all the same. The Tacoma Dome hosts the South Sound Craft Beer Festival, noon to 6 p.m., Oct. 28. This beertastic gathering features 35 Washington breweries pouring over 150 Halloween-themed craft beers. Wear a costume and receive an extra tasting token. Tacoma's Pint Defiance Specialty Beers and Taproom is hosting their annual Pumpkin Party, featuring Ales from the Crypt. On the eve of Halloween at 5 p.m. they tap up delectable pumpkin or cellar beers, plus they have some treats in store. Costumes are encouraged, imbibe all things pumpkin-y. Tacoma Dome, 2727 East D St., Tacoma; Pint Defiance, 2049 Mildred St. W., Tacoma

On Oct. 27, from 4 to 9 p.m., the STAR Center hosts the 2017 Harvest Fest. This is a fabulous event for the whole family and it's free! Family friendly, fright flick Hocus Pocus plays at 7:30 p.m., plus you can enjoy a costume contest for each age bracket, carnival-inspired activity stations, crafts, pumpkins, dancing, grub and two haunted houses. It's all things Halloween-y and an excellent alternative to hitting the streets and knocking on doors. STAR Center, 3873 66th St. S., Tacoma

Tacoma Glassblowing Studio sponsors Glass Patch events throughout the year with opportunities to purchase your own unique, handblown glass pumpkin. Wander through a dizzying array of glass pumpkins at Pioneer Park Pavilion featuring a selection of over 2,000 gourds of all shapes, hues and sizes available. Find the right fit for your mantle or home. Tacoma Glassblowing Studio, 330 South Meridian, Puyallup