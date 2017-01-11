Back to Stage

Finding an amazing show in Seattle

Broadway tour of Finding Neverland flies in for the week

By RangerKen on January 11, 2017

Write to Editor
Leave A Comment
Read Comments
Email Article Print Article Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon

The Academy Award-winning movie, Finding Neverland took the second star to the right and flew into Seattle this week with a Broadway-veteran cast and show packed with catchy songs and stage antics sure to be one of the best things you’ve witnessed in the theater for quite some time.
You have four days to catch this account of J.M. Barrie, and how he developed the story of Peter Pan at the turn of the 20th Century.  It combines not only a show within a show, but also the touching story of four boys and their mom who provided Barrie with the inspiration of Neverland.
Finding Neverland is stacked with talent, plus the playful music, lyrics and book that kept the show alive on Broadway for 17 months.  The cast, many Broadway mainstays, are stellar, as is the choreography and special effects.  You have until Sunday evening to see something special.  For tickets, click on stgpresents.org.

Read next close

Spouse magazine

SPOUSE magazine - January 2017

Ranger Staff on January 6th, 2017

comments powered by Disqus

Discover More Articles