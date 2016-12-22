Party like it's 2017

We gather to belt "Auld Lang Syne" each New Year's Eve, most of us with only the sketchiest sense of what it means. Robbie Burns' poem, set to the tune of a traditional favorite, extols the comforting value of "old long since," meaning "days gone by," the nostalgia we share with "old acquaintance." The second verse adds, "Surely you'll buy your pint cup, and surely I'll buy mine! And we'll take a cup o' kindness yet, for the sake of days gone by."

Perhaps you're of the opinion it'll be more fun to look back on auld lang syne than on recent history, or perhaps this was a banner year in your household. Either way, here are our suggestions to help you find your cup o' kindness this New Year's Eve.

The Museum of Glass offers a holiday countdown in its Grand Hall. After a 10 a.m. session with artist Jennifer Adams, in which she guides young "Coneheads" through the creation of personalized party hats, Dean "The Dreamweaver" Tsapralis will fill the hall with percussive soundscapes.

Countdown Coneheads, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, The Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma, $70-$100, 866.468.7386

Grown-ups rule at The Stardust Christmas Enchantment, this year's episode of a long-running musical play series at Harlequin Productions' State Theater. Set in 1960, the show features some of the most romantic music of the Kennedy "Camelot" era. (Watch for festive bonus goodies at midnight New York time.) Speaking of musicals, Tumwater's Apple Tree Productions is staging Les Miserables for New Year's Eve, the finale of a five-day theater camp. "Do you hear the people sing?"

The Stardust Christmas Enchantment, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Harlequin Productions, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia, $25-$48, 360.786.0151

Les Miserables, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Tumwater High School, 700 Israel Rd. SW, Tumwater, $5-$8, 360.359.6685

Taking cues from the glamorous Disco Age, the bottle shop/taproom/eatery/lodge in Tacoma's Proctor District, Peaks and Pints, transforms into Paul Bunyan's Studio 253 - fueled by the craft beer from Hop Valley Brewing Co. of Eugene, Oregon - beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

Paul Bunyan's Studio 253, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Peaks and Pints, 3816 N. 26th St., BasecampProctor, Tacoma, peaksandpints.com

Crown the Kings Entertainment present a New Year's Eve with DJ Eskro, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Kricketts in Spanaway - VIP seating is available for those that want to get it down.

New Year's Eve w/ DJ Eskro, Kricketts, 14815 Pacific Ave., Spanaway, 253.227.1360

Three parties in one place - the Clearwater Casino in Suquamish near Poulsbo has three parties planned for the 31st - an elegant buffet with DJ dancing and fireworks in the Kiana Lodge; rockin party to Spike & The Impalers at the Beach Rock with champagne toast; and a New Year's Eve Bash in the casino with live DJ, party favors and games. All the options are at clearwatercasino.com.

Trifecta at Clearwater Casino, 15347 Suquamish Way, Suquamish, clearwatercasino.com

The Red Wind Casino is going live in the Coho Lounge with local favorites Stir Crazy belting out the tunes beginning at 8 p.m. with complimentary party favors and countdown to midnight complete with a balloon drop and more.

Stir Crazy, 8 p.m., 12819 Yelm Hwy. SE, Yelm, redwindcasino.com

Party on the casino floor at Lucky Eagle Casino and Hotel with $100 free play drawings, balloon drop, live music, roaming entertainment and much more in Rochester.

New Year's Eve party, I-5 to exit 88 and follow the signs to Rochester, see luckyeagle.com for hotel packages

Head to the beach this New Year's Eve and party with a DJ, caricature artist, psychic readings and more at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino - including a $17,000 Show Stopper Giveaway and New Year's Eve buffet.

New Year's Eve party, 9 p.m., Quinault Resort and Casino, Ocean Shores, quinaultbeachresort.com

The Harmon Tap Room offers its "Brew Year's Eve" celebration, with 31 Harmon Reserve Series specialty beers at four stations. Your $15 ticket buys a quintet of four-ounce pours in a take-home glass, all to the beat of live music from acoustic-fusion artist Leify Green.

Brew Year's Eve, 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Dec. 31, $15, The Harmon Tap Room, 204 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma, 253.212.2725

Without a license that permits the sale of champagne, The Red Hot celebrates 2017's arrival with a dubbel toast at midnight, followed by a raffle of Belgian goodies. For the uninitiated, a dubbel ("double") is a full-bodied brown ale, so named because it felt twice as strong as the sweet beer brewed by and for the monks of the Trappist Westmalle Abbey in Antwerp. Bottoms up - or, as they say in Flemish Belgium, "Op uw gezondheid!"

Dubbel Toast, 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to 12:30 am. Sunday, Jan. 1, no cover, The Red Hot, 2914 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, 253.779.0229

Italian lovers unite for a New York New Year's at Pellegrino's in Tumwater with Tony La Stella and the Goombas live with champagne toast, Italian feast and a Times Square Ball Drop and dancing. Fun starts at 6 p.m.

An Italian New Year's, 6 p.m., Pellegrino's, 5757 Littlerock Rd., Tumwater, tickets at nynewyears.eventbrite.com or 360.709.9055

As expected, Jazzbones welcomes the new year with a passel of live music. The program gets underway with Seattle neo-soul band Cody Ray & The New Favorites, followed by Tacoma pop artist Jordani. Seattle's Scarlet Parke is a singer-songwriter with pipes reminiscent of Adele's. General Mojos is a five-piece Seattle band known for guitar-and-synth-driven pop psychedelia. Their press materials say General Mojos embodies "the rich song structures of a nostalgic era and the dynamic textures of something not yet heard." What could be more appropriate for the passing of auld lang syne.

New Year's Eve party, 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Jazzbones, 2803 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, $12-$15, 253.396.9169