Little Mermaid in Seattle

Fans of Disney's Little Mermaid won't be disappointed putting some cash on a hook and reeling in an evening in Seattle to see the Little Mermaid at the 5th Avenue Theatre. This homegrown production will go on a 10-city tour after this run here, and for good reason, the production and voices are not only faithful to the film, but also just darn good.

The Little Mermaid had a Broadway run from 2008-09, but returns to the stage with some new material - songs you won't recognize but will tap your fins to nonetheless. The whole production is familiar even when it isn't - though, don't worry, you'll find all of the classics sung including "Kiss the Girl" and "Under the Sea."

It's the perfect show for those that love the film - especially kids that will delight at the harnesses used to lift the actors into the air as if they are swimming in the sea. Costumes are colorful, energy is high, and scene changes flawless.

Disney's Little Mermaid, through Dec. 31, 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 5th Ave., Seattle, $36-$190, 206.625.1900, 5thavenue.org