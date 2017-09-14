Lights, curtains, action!

There's just too much to do in the South Sound, and it's annoying. We try to cover everything, but sometimes that means cramming a world of entertainment into a scant few column inches.

Consider, for example, fall-2017 offerings at the Broadway Center for the Performing Arts, where autumn gets underway with Magic Men Live! this Saturday at 8 p.m. They're not illusionists; their show name is meant to evoke Magic Mike. (They do make their pants disappear.) On Sept. 22, singer and choreographer Molly Hardin will perform "hip-hop ballet." The next night, it's the political, musical comedy of The Capitol Steps. Northern Classic Bodybuilding arrives Sept. 30, followed one night later by a women's-storytelling festival. Northwest Sinfionetta plays American compositions by Barber, Copland and Hailstork Oct. 7. Then the Broadway Center goes classic rock with a pair of tribute acts: A Night with Janis Joplin (Oct. 13) and Highway to Hell vs. Back in Black (Oct. 14). Also on Oct. 14, Tacoma Concert Band gets patriotic with Sousa. Tacoma City Ballet presents a spooky program called The Haunted Theatre the week before Halloween. Late Nite Catechism is billed as an uproarious, interactive, Catholic-themed comedy, while Symphony Tacoma busts out Bernstein for his upcoming 100th birthday (both Oct. 21). The Memphis Soul and Rhythm & Blue Revue arrives Oct. 22. Love is in the air Oct. 27, when Lane Moore presents her comic how-to guide Tinder LIVE and Men Are From Mars - Women Are From Venus LIVE! posits dubious gender distinctions. Love and marriage go together like Al and Peg Bundy, so the next night brings Tacoma Opera's production of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro.

November offerings include country crooners Home Free, a five-man Improvised Shakespeare, Moscow Ballet's jaw-dropping Great Russian Nutcracker, Beatles vs. Stones -- A Musical Showdown, Warren Miller ski documentary Line of Descent, a pair of heroic compositions from Northwest Sinfionetta, The Hip Hop Nutcracker With MC Kurtis Blow, golf comic David Feherty, Russian masters performed by Symphony Tacoma, comedian Hari Kondabolu, the cirque of Snowkus Pocus and A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE. Winter goes full-on Yule-tastic with Symphony Tacoma, Seattle Men's Chorus, Tacoma Concert Band and Tacoma City Ballet before Lily Tomlin fills the house Dec. 16.

Highlights at Olympia's Washington Center include Emerald City Music, Gaelic Storm, A Night With Janis Joplin, Piaf! The Show, Mowgli - The Jungle Book Ballet, author Reyna Grande, Canadian folk duo Dala, blues artists Matt Andersen and Shemekia Copeland, Beatles vs. Stones, Seattle International Comedy Competition semifinals, photojournalist David Guttenfelder, Spanish dance troupe Casa Patas, a sing-along screening of Annie, Masterworks Choral Ensemble and many others. The Washington Center's biggest holiday act, however, is the undisputed king of smooth jazz, saxophonist Kenny G (Nov. 29), whose Miracles: The Christmas Album has sold over eight million copies since 1994.

Broadway Center for the Performing Arts, 901 Broadway, Tacoma, 253.591.5894, broadwaycenter.org

Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, 360.753.8586, washingtoncenter.org