Fall music preview

The fall season approaches, freeing us from the cruelly oppressive sun and getting us prepared to be once more plunged into the cold and darkness that makes the Pacific Northwest special. Well, special and wet. With this change in inclement weather -- because all weather is inclement weather, now -- jackets will emerge from closets, sunscreen will be once more relegated to the garbage can, and people will find a renewed vigor in going out to see some good music. Here are some selections of shows to see in our beautiful, brief autumn months.



Y La Bamba

Wednesday, Sept. 20

One of the most fantastically diverse, vibrant bands occupying the Pacific Northwest region is Y La Bamba. Frontwoman Luz Elena Mendoza and company find their base level in Latin music, but pile embellishments on top of one another, finding flirtations with art-rock and transcendently harmonic folk. The purity of their sound is not to be ignored.

Y La Bamba, w/ Cavegreen, 6:30 p.m., $10-$12, Capitol Theater, 206 5th Ave. SE, Olympia, 360.754.6670



Modest Mouse

Thursday, Sept. 21

Modest Mouse will go down in history as one of Washington's greatest, weirdest exports. Coming close to their 30th year in existence (and having recently passed 20 years after their first LP), Modest Mouse have maintained a reputation for inscrutability and an impossible ability to cross over to the mainstream. Their last album, released in 2015, was somehow stranger and more accessible than anything they'd done before. Their live shows are famously sloppy, though, so keep that in mind.

Modest Mouse, w/ Built to Spill, 6:30 p.m., $58-$85, Washington State Fair, 110 9th Ave. SW, Puyallup, thefair.com



Dave Mason

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Having collaborated with Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Fleetwood Mac, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, and many others -- as well as been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his band Traffic -- Dave Mason should rightly be considered a music legend. He's touring with his seminal 1970 debut album, Alone Together, which is a classic of progressive folk-rock.

Dave Mason, 6 p.m., $35, Capitol Theater, 206 5th Ave. SE, Olympia, 360.754.6670



André Rieu

Saturday, Oct. 28

Dutch violinist André Rieu is a massively popular performer and conductor, in an age where there aren't too many classical superstars around anymore. Along with his Johan Strauss Orchestra, Rieu has aided in introducing classical music to many that would only have a passing familiarity with the form, and his penchant towards waltzes ensures a rhythmic pull to keep audiences invested.

André Rieu, 8 p.m., $39+, Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma, tacomadome.org

Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown

Thursday, Nov. 9

The cliché debate of which is better, the Beatles or the Rolling Stones, has always been disingenuous, since the two bands don't share much in common. Still, this war rages on, with the Broadway Center pitting the two groups against each other -- well, sort of. Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction will square off with the bands' biggest hits and hopefully answer this age-old question. Whoever loses, we win.

Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown, 8 p.m., $35-$55, Rialto Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma, 253.591.5890, broadwaycenter.org