Best live music venue: Jazzbones

Located in the midst of Tacoma's bustling food and entertainment scene, Jazzbones has been a Tacoma fixture for more than 15 years. The iconic 6th Avenue restaurant and nightclub boasts live music six nights a week accompanied by an assortment of beers on tap, creative cocktails and scrumptious snacks.

The venue, which can accommodate up to 300 patrons, offers an endless variety of local, national and regional artists for every musical taste. A small stage looks out over a dance floor and there are plenty of tables for folks who just want to sit and enjoy some good food and some fantastic live music. There is even a "private balcony available for those who need their space, and yet want a birds' eye view of the band below." (jazzbones.com) While Jazzbones does take reservations, they're not required, making it the perfect choice for planned or impromptu get-togethers with friends and colleagues.

New owners, Rachel Hogan and Jonathan "Bruce" Hanshaw, who took over in May of this year, plan some changes in the near future. One thing that won't change, however, is Jazzbones' commitment to providing a venue for local talent, including such gifted artists as Curtis Salgado and Vicci Martinez. Another thing that isn't likely to change: Jazzbones' famous theme nights. There will still be Tightwad Tuesdays featuring cover-free bands and $2 drinks and tacos. Wednesday nights will still feature auditions for the Lyon's Pride Music Festival where local music producer Levi Lyon hopes to discover the next South Sound Sensation. And Thursday nights will still be Ladies' Night.

Of course, Monday nights will continue to feature the ever-popular Rockaraoke -- first class karaoke with a live band, no cover, and $1 Hamms and $2 Jaeger shots. Where else in Tacoma can the average Joe have the opportunity to perform with a professional band in front of a live audience?

In addition, patrons can catch a different band almost every night of the week. Check out their calendar at jazzbones.com to find out who's performing there next. With so many options for live music, great snack food, and adult beverages, it's no wonder patrons voted Jazzbones their favorite live music venue in the South Sound.

Jazzbones, 6 p.m. (occasionally 5 p.m.) to 2 a.m., Monday-Saturday; usually closed Sunday (occasionally open on Sundays for special events), 2803 6th Ave., Tacoma, 253.396.9169, jazzbones.com