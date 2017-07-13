Singles night out in Tacoma

Oh sure, the cyber age has shifted the way we find love. You can download the latest app and slide your way through hundreds of local singles looking to hookup from the comfort of your couch. Let's face it, though, there's nothing quite like getting all dolled up and dapper and hitting the streets. There are plenty of venues featuring dimmed lights, dancing and other activities that make them the quintessential nightlife hot spots.

Jazzbones has been among the most well attended live music venues for decades. While under new ownership, it still maintains this status. With two floors to sip upon libations, you can enjoy live acts from a DJ to rock n' roll, reggae and bluegrass. If you'd rather perform, Jazzbones lets YOU take the stage with a live band with their Rockaraoke on Monday nights. Bonus: Jazzbones is located on "the Ave," which equates to a prime locale on Tacoma's 6th Avenue making bar-hopping easy. Crown Bar, Dirty Oscar's Annex, the North End Social Club, O'Malleys, Triple Knock, and Half Pint are all just a hop away, so there's a little something for everyone.

The Swiss has historic roots and loads of character filled with pool tables, a stage and a dancefloor. Almost every day of the week is booked with something fun, from Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz night for the nerd in you to live acts that range from DJs spinning tunes to cover bands, retro 80's hits, jazz and rock. There is no shortage of reasons to shake your groove thang.

Steel Creek American Whiskey Company is teeming with brown boozy goodness and loads of fun. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m., they host partner dance lessons, though, I assure you, no partner is necessary - they can pair you up. If that doesn't challenge you to get to know someone, I don't know what will. Also on Thursdays, enjoy some Boot Scootin' Boogie, or whatever the kids are doing nowadays, with line dancing. Through the weekend catch some live country while sipping on draft-poured moonshine or take your chances on the mechanical bull. Yeehaw!

The Airport Tavern is the newest locale to join the T-town ranks as a premier live music venue. A South Tacoma Way gem, the Airport is owned and operated by a duo, one of which is Danno himself of Danno Presents. He's been booking quality entertainment and big acts in the area for years and the Airport stage will be no exception. Look forward to a plethora of acts from alternative rock, blues, R&B and electronica. Plus, Thursday nights mean Bar Star Karaoke, which is karaoke to the max with a box of props and costumes to take your act to the next level. Onsite you can also enjoy pinball and pool over cheesy nibbles of pizza pie provided by Ah Badabing, which delivers from just across the way.

Close out your weekend shenanigans at the following: Not the traditional "singles bar" hub, The Spar hosts live music on Saturday evenings and blues tunes Sundays. It's an uber intimate venue and the crowd is a diverse one, but if you love live music and good grub, it's a must. The Social Bar and Grill takes the fun outside with their Sundazed patio party. From 2-6 p.m. every Sunday, all summer, enjoy happy hour specials, majestic views and poppin' tunes spun by DJs on the deck. They have compelling libations and the sangria pitchers floweth over on the patio. If dancing isn't your thing, try on Rhein Haus for size. It's all casual fun and games in this Bavarian-themed beer hall with bocce courts, brews and brats.

Jazzbones, 2803 6th Ave., 253.396.9169, jazzbones.com

The Swiss, 1904 Jefferson Ave., 253.572.2821, theswisspub.com

Steel Creek American Whiskey Company, 1114 Broadway, 253.627.1229, steelcreekcountry.com

Airport Tavern, 5406 South Tacoma Way, 253.212.0709

The Spar, 2121 North 30th St., 253.272.2122, the-spar.com

The Social Bar and Grill, 1715 Dock St., 253.301.3835, thesocialbarandgrill.com

Rhein Haus, 649 Division Ave., 253.572.4700, rheinhaustacoma.com