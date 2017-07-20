By music, with love

It's summer time, which is time for road trips and massive sunburns, but mostly it means there is a high demand for music. It seems like the music jumps off our CDs right in front of our eyes and ears for one season. We are very lucky to live in a community where music and indescribable talent happens to be everywhere.

If you have never been to Point Ruston in Tacoma, I would recommend making it your next weekend activity. Point Ruston has become a popular Tacoma tourist attraction on the waterfront. There is shopping and dining through the square, with plenty of parking and family activities. Some people loved it so much that they moved in to the waterfront condos and apartments above the shops. If you're interested in moving to the waterfront, act fast because 70 percent of the condos are full. One great thing about Point Ruston in the summer is the Summer Concert Series, hosted in Point Ruston's Grand Plaza.

The Plaza has already hosted some amazing talent this summer. Everything from Strangely Alright, to Sweet Momma Kiss. This weekend, Kim Archer will take the Grand Plaza Stage. For those of you that don't know Kim, or have never seen her play, let me be the first to tell you that you have been missing out big time. Kim's music background started when she received her first guitar at the age of 4. Years later, she received a Bachelors in Science degree, as well as a degree in advertising and marketing. For 12 years she did the 9 to 5 grind, but it just wasn't home.

"There was just something missing," said Kim. She could not have been more correct. She left her corporate job in 2006 and started pursuing music full time. In 2011, she took the title of Best Overall Music Artist in the Weekly Volcano's Best Of Tacoma edition, and was also voted "Best Female Vocalist" by the Washington Blues Society in 2010. It is now 2017, and she still serves as a Tacoma favorite and an inspiration to this community with every performance. If you can't make it this Saturday, you can find Kim's shows and music at kimarcherband.com.

Kim Archer at Summer On The Waterfront, 5 p.m., Saturday, July 22, The Grand Plaza, 5005 Ruston Way, Tacoma, free, pointruston.com