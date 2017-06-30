Music makes us do different things, depending on what is playing. Sometimes it makes us laugh, sometimes it makes us cry. However, nine times out of 10, music inspires us to dance.

Olympia knows this about music, and embraces that desire to dance - especially when it is time to produce Music in the Park.

For the past 39 years, Olympia has hosted Music In The Park - the time when the Olympia Downtown Association (ODA) rallies the troops to produce a summer of music. Beginning July 5, and continuing every Wednesday night through Aug. 19, there will be a new band taking the gazebo stage at Sylvester Park. Music In The Park is made possible by the efforts of the ODA committee as well as many volunteers. The volunteers help with set-up, tear-down and sell buttons. The buttons have been sold every year with a unique design each time, making them a cool little collectors item for attendees.

Kim Combs is the event and volunteer coordinator for the ODA.

"Personally, I'm a huge Beatles fan, and I'm excited that Abbey Road LIVE! is kicking off the season for us. As a retired military family, I am also excited to hear The Commanders."

The Commanders are a United States Air Force band from California, and will be joining Music In The Park for their second year.

One thing that I love about this event is it is music centric, and shows Olympia at its finest. The whole town has an opportunity to come together to laugh, cry and dance. I recommend bringing a blanket, and a picnic dinner for youand the whole family. See you at the park!

Music In The Park, 7 p.m., Wednesdays, July 5-Aug. 19, Sylvester Park, 615 Washington St. SE, Olympia, free, downtownolympia.com/events/music-in-the-park-2017