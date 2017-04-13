Saturday night's alright!

Sunday Best: Something you and Mom fought about to get together on Christmas and Easter. As you grew older, you realized that putting on a dress or a tie isn't as painful as you made it out to be. You may not have liked it, but it saved you and Mom the fight because it was important to her that you didn't look like a bum in front of the whole congregation. This was a normal thing if you grew up in a Christian household. If you are like me, these are some pretty great memories with you and your family. However, now that I'm all grown up, Sunday Best has a different definition. Instead of hair curls and day dresses, I think it's time we put on our dancing shoes and hit the town.

One of the great things that I've grown to love about Olympia is that the music scene is everywhere. Starting in July, you have Music in the Park. About six out of seven days of the week you have Rhythm & Rye, and the first show is never like the last. If you've never done Rhythm & Rye, here are a couple of helpful tips. 1) Get there early and find a spot, if you don't you will not have one. 2) Order a Blackberry Whiskey Sour, you won't regret it. 3) Dance the night away! This Saturday Rhythm & Rye is hosting Worlds Finest. Worlds Finest was established in 2011, with a very high bluegrass influence. Upbeat tempo, a killer saxophone and lyrics that will definitely make you smile. With songs like "Hangover" and "Linoleum," this is a band you just have to see for yourself. If you miss this show on Saturday, check out their website for tour dates and downloads: worldsfinestmusic.com

If you live in Tacoma, you're probably not going to drive to Olympia to see a show and drive back at three in the morning after you've had a long week at work. Luckily, you have The Swiss. If you have never been to The Swiss, the pure nostalgia of the building is worth the trip alone. The fantastic food and great shows are just an added bonus. This Saturday is no exception. The Spazmatics are coming to show The Swiss that nerds are coming back in style. Since 2000, The Spazmatics have been rocking all the favorite 80s flashbacks. Anything and everything, from Bryan Adams to Prince. One way I can describe their show is an 80s high school dance party, where nerds ruled the school.

Keep in mind that both these shows are on Saturday, so you'll still have time to take your mom to church and ask the Lord for forgiveness for partying too hard the night before.

The Swiss, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m. to midnight, Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday, 1904 S. Jefferson, Tacoma, 253.572.2821, theswisspub.com

Rhythm & Rye, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., daily, 311 Capital Way N., Olympia, 360.705.0760, facebook.com/rhythmandrye