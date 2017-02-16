Valley tunes

If your childhood was anything like mine, there was a lot of music. Music in the living room, loud music in the car, and especially music around the campfire. Music around the campfire usually consisted of at least three guitars, and at the very least ten back up singers. Yeah our neighbors didn't like us much but they ended with the conclusion that if you can't fight ‘em, you might as well join ‘em. Pretty soon our backyard ram jam turned into a backyard choir. These are some of my favorite memories as a kid. Growing older I'm realizing the roll that music plays in society, and how important it is for our sanity. Its almost like the reason music was created was to unify people through stories in the form of songs.

Seeing the value in music are brothers Justin and Robbie Peterson, owners of The Valley Tacoma. Co-Owners of Peterson Bros 1111, and Peaks and Pints, Robbie and Justin opened The Valley August 6 2014. The Valley started with a couple events a month, to the packed event calendar that they have today. Along with packing the house almost nightly, on their spare time the Peterson brothers also host a podcast. The Grand Ole Valley with KVLY's very own Todd Dammit is the Nashville of the Northwest. This podcast offers you the opportunity to meet characters such as the Barnyard Stompers, and Creepy Uncle Billy. These are what some folks would call everyday people in Nashville. If you need a good laugh or just want to be culturally inspired, definitely tune in to The Grand Ole Valley. You can find The Grand Ole Valley on The Valley website, or www.thegrandolevalley.com/episodes.

Friday night, the Valley has an incredible line up. Country-Rock, Americana Swing band The Pearls, followed by The Country Lips and Buckley. The Pearls originated from Vancouver, Washington, and are currently producing their first full studio length album The Pearls. You can follow The Pearls and hear some of their tracks at www.thepearls.band.com. The Country Lips were founded in 2013 by lead guitarist Trevor Pendras who has a very rich country background. You can follow The Country Lips on their website www.countrylips.com. Words can't do justice to the amount of talent and passion these guys have for what they do.

The Valley doesn't have a cover charge for their events but they do ask for donations at the door that go to the band. Bring a nickel, tap your feet.

The Pearls w/ The Country Lips, 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, Free (donations encouraged), The Valley, 1206 Puyallup Ave., Tacoma, 253.248.4265, thevalleytacoma.com