Are you looking for a special way to spend a romantic evening with or without your significant other this Valentine's Day? Well Culture Vultures, Tacoma #8 Rotary and Ted Brown Music may have just the ticket ... literally ... as they proudly present, Lovely and Intimate, a Private Valentine Concert for your enjoyment.

The concert, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on Valentine's Day, will feature the lovely voice of the South Sound's own coloratura soprano, Jenny Shotwell, on "piano and vocals for an evening of musical theater standards, jazz, opera, folk and more," said Donn Irwin of Tacoma's #8 Rotary.

Shotwell, who is a native of Olympia, has received praise for her versatile vocal ability. Her performances range from opera to musical theater to jazz to rock and roll. She has sung with the 5th Avenue Theater, Harlequin Productions, the Tacoma Opera, the Bellevue Opera, the Seattle Gilbert and Sullivan Society, and the Seattle Music Theater. When not performing, Shotwell offers voice and piano lessons out of the Federal Way home she shares with her husband, Dalton. (More information is available at her website, jennyshotwell.com.)

The concert will be held at the Ted Brown Music store located on Tacoma Mall Blvd. in Tacoma. Primarily known as Tacoma's premier source for all things musical.

Even though romance is the theme for the evening, this Valentine's Day concert is perfect for couples, groups ... even singles. The $25 ticket includes red wine, bottled water, light snacks, and a complimentary box of chocolates from Tacoma's own Johnson Candy Company. Located on MLK Jr. Way in Tacoma, the Johnson Candy Company has been satisfying the South Sound's sweet tooth for almost 100 years.

Seating for the Valentine's Day concert is limited, so purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended. Tickets may be purchased from the office of the Tacoma #8 Rotary, which is located in the Landmark Temple Theater at 47 St. Helens Ave. in Tacoma, or by calling the Tacoma #8 Rotary at 253.473.7723.

Lovely and Intimate, a Private Valentine Concert, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Ted Brown Music, 6228 Tacoma Mall Blvd., Tacoma, $25, 253.473.7723