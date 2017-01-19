Traffic Light Night Tacoma

Every once in awhile we all need a night on the town, to unplug and unwind. Maybe you have a favorite hangout, or you want to try something new and go somewhere you have never been before. However when you have a 9 to 5 or even a 5 to 9, it could be difficult to go forth and explore what is in our own backyard. Throughout the course of the next 52 weeks, I will be doing that exploring for you. Giving you a glance at the best coffee shops, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and upcoming events in the South Sound.

Established in the year 2000, Jazzbones has been the place to go for live music in Tacoma. Every night Jazzbones has a live band or DJ catering to all different styles ranging anywhere from classic country to funky reggae. This two-level nightclub offers two bars of microbrews, as well as specialty house favorites like the Blue Lagoon Rita (Sauza tequila muddled with lime, lime juice and lemon lime soda with a splash of blue curacao). Jazzbones also has a very full event calendar with events like "Traffic Light Night." People are encouraged to wear colors green if you're single, yellow if you're unsure, and red if you are off the market. "It gives people something to be excited about, and we just have fun with it," said Rachel, manager of the nightclub. It is safe to say that from open to close there is never a dull moment at Jazzbones.

Saturday, Jazzbones will feature a night of dancing, laughter and bridesmaids with an "Ugly Bridesmaid Dress Dance Party." Many of us have a bridesmaid or prom dress that we wish had never crossed our paths. For this night, Jazzbones is encouraging you to shake the dust off the sequins and join them on the dance floor. Ladies in requested attire get into the event free, and guys pay a $5 cover charge. Seattle's DJ Indica hosts the event and includes a sure to be exciting "Drake vs. Timberland" set, playing strictly Drake and Timberland tracks. Doors open at 9 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m.

Jazzbones, hours vary depending on the show, 2803 6th Ave., Tacoma, 253.396.9169, jazzbones.com