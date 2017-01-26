Finding the rhythm

It's really hard to say no to live music. Living in Olympia, especially, we are fortunate to be in an area that is rich with artists and musicians. What can be tough to find is a place that plays live music that accommodates general music lovers.

Meet Rhythm and Rye. This live music spot is located on Capital Way in downtown Olympia. It all started with Andy Geertsen. As a musician in three different bands, Andy has known the value of local music artists, so he opened Rhythm and Rye in 2015. Seven nights a week, from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., there is a new band taking the stage - everything from open mic night to Tassel Tuesday - the once-a-month burlesque show hosted by Rock Candy Burlesque.

Beyond live music, Rhythm and Rye is also known for their handcrafted cocktails. Their Blackberry Whiskey Sour is made with their own whiskey and garnished with fresh blackberries.

Rhythm and Rye is celebrating their three-year anniversary in March, but this weekend you can start the celebration with psychedelic rock group, The Andy Coe Band.

The Andy Coe band was originally formed as a tribute band to the guitar hero, and folk legend Jerry Garcia. Over time, they have grown into a psychedelic jam band. Andy Coe (lead guitarist and vocals) has played with headlining artists such as Jimmy Page and Noah Jones. Now he resides in Seattle and tours with his four other bands in the area. This Saturday, The Andy Coe Band, with special guest Scott Law, will be playing their second annual Dead of Winter show with a set that pays tribute to The Grateful Dead. If you can't make it this Saturday, check out Rhythm and Rye's packed event calendar on Facebook.

Rhythm and Rye, open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., 311 Capital Way N., Olympia, 360.705.0760