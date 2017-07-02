2 big Tacoma events

For those of us that are not from Tacoma, here are a few things you should know before visiting. One, if you hate driving on hills, or if you hate paying for parking, do yourself a favor and take a bus downtown. You'll save yourself some frustration and you will be doing your part in reducing your carbon footprint. Two, once you make it to this city, it is full of life. Don't believe me? Here are a couple of things coming up you should check out that I think will prove my point.

This Sunday, Art On The Ave is in its 17th year and has earned the title of Tacoma's largest arts-based event. The event stretches from State St. to Alder on 6th Ave. and is packed with color. Complete with three stages and 22 bands, a sculpture park, a grub crawl, and seven beer gardens - it's a day of fun. The sculpture park is donated by South Puget Sound Community College by the students that made them, and they are being displayed a block up from O'Malley's Pub.

"We really tried to get art off the back burner," said James Tucker, a coordinator of Art On The Ave.

I asked James what he wanted people to know about this event.

"There is something in it for everyone," he answered. "If you're coming for just the art, just the food, or just the music, this is a one-stop event.

For those baseball nerds, you probably know all about farm teams and how big of a roll they play in Major League Baseball. For those of us that read the word farm teams, and thought of a group of farmers riding cattle here is a little bit of background. Farm teams are where the Big Club (Major League team) develops its young talent. There are multiple levels of development and the player passes through most of them on the way to the Show (again, Major League team).

Triple A is usually the last stop before going to the majors. And, roughly half way through the season, there is a Triple A All Star Game. Different cities from around the country have hosted this game, and this year, it is Tacoma's turn. On July 12, Cheney Stadium will host this game for the first time. Tickets are starting at $41 for general admission, and they can be purchased at milb.com. But hurry, this one could sell out.

Art On The Ave, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 9, 6th Ave., Tacoma, artontheave.org



Triple A All Star Game, 7:05 p.m., July 12, Cheney Stadium, 2502 Tyler St., Tacoma, prices vary, milb.com