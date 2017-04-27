The new era of Tacoma's Literary Arts

Every April, Tacoma's literary arts community comes to life in a flourish of poetry, spoken word performances and literary festivals, often in celebration of April as National Poetry Month. It's no coincidence that the Tacoma Arts Commission chooses April to appoint a new Tacoma poet laureate every two years, either. This year is no different, as the Tacoma Arts Commission announced its selection of Kellie Richardson as Tacoma's 2017-2019 poet laureate April 14. Cathy Nguyen, Tacoma's current poet laureate, will welcome Richardson to her new position April 29 at the "Pass the Torch" ceremony, held at the Tacoma Community College auditorium.

"The (selection) panel was impressed with Kellie's poetry work, both written and performing, and her vivid storytelling style," said Naomi Strom-Avila, the cultural arts specialist for the City of Tacoma. "The panel appreciated Kellie's deep roots in Tacoma and how she intends to engage audiences through multi-generationally focused workshops and projects."

During her two-year tenure, Richardson plans to host workshops, organize public poetry readings and participate in the Tacoma Arts Month in October. One of her goals is to "ensure that residents see themselves reflected in our arts community," she explained. "I want to help hold spaces that provoke authentic discourse and meaningful exchanges, particularly among groups with differing, and even opposing, perspectives ... I believe art is impactful when you take risks and dare to share a bit of your soul with virtual strangers.

Tacoma's current poet laureate, Cathy Nguyen, will host the "Pass the Torch" event and officially welcome in Richardson as Tacoma's 2017-2019 Poet Laureate. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. and is free to the public. There'll be light refreshments, poetry readings, music, and opportunities for community members to record poetry as part of the Laureate Listening Project. Performing poets include Cathy Nguyen, Kellie Richardson, Marcel Augustin, Miriam McBride, PaQ'Jon Dickerson, Marquis McCrary and Baiyinnah Muhammad.

Richardson was born and raised in Tacoma. Besides being a writer, she's also an educator and artist. She holds a master's of education from University of Washington and she taught poetry and writing workshops at Pacific Lutheran University and Tacoma Community College. Her work, much like her hometown, is focused on the point at which race, gender and class intermingle. Even though she delves into themes of love and loss, she has no intent of "perpetuating poetry as solemn and melancholy," she said. "I hope folks can celebrate, laugh, and enjoy participating in the magic of words as we journey together."

The Weekly Volcano asked Richardson what kind of impact she hopes to have on Tacoma's poetry community while holding the poet laureate position. "I'm particularly interested in hosting activities and discussions that bridge the generation gap between young adults and the elders in our community," she offered. "The oral traditions I was raised on are no longer a given. Whether the root is social media or shifting values, it comes at a cost. The largest of which is the loss of history, culture and experience that would enrich the next generation and preserve the fabric of us."

Since Tacoma's poet laureate program was founded in 2008, four of the seven poet laureates have been women. While gender isn't a consideration in the selection process, according to Strom-Avila, the trend of selecting candidates of varying demographic, background and artistic style hasn't gone unnoticed. "I am honored to be the fourth female poet laureate," Richardson said. "However, I don't want to ignore the intersectionality that exists for each of us, and how these identities drive and flavor our work and perspectives." Over the next two years, Richardson will have plenty of opportunities to demonstrate her unique perspective as she delves further into Tacoma's literary arts community as the 2017-2019 poet laureate.

"Pass the Torch," 5-8 p.m., Saturday, April 29, Tacoma Community College auditorium, 6501 S. 19th St., Tacoma, 253.591.5191, cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/community_and_economic_development/office_of_arts/programs/tacoma_poet_laureate