Steins, Vines and Grinds: Washington's story of beer, wine and coffee

During the last several decades, the state of Washington has become famous around the globe for its world-class beverages. Some of the finest beer, wine, and of course coffee, is made right here in this beautiful state. However, what is not so well known is the role that these beverages have played in the area since the arrival of the first European traders.

Starting Saturday, Jan. 21, and running through Sunday, April 23, the Washington History Museum in Tacoma will feature an exhibit entitled "Steins, Vines and Wines: Washington's Story of Beer, Wine and Coffee." The exhibit, which includes such artifacts as a giant inflatable Rainier bottle used for marketing, an actual unopened bottle of Rainier beer salvaged from a sunken ship, and other branded mugs, bottles and glasses - some more than a century old - will explore the impact of these commodities on our state and our state's impact on these industries, both nationally and globally.

While visitors may be aware that Washington offers delicious craft beers, fine locally produced wines and arguably the best coffee in the world, they may be surprised to learn the humble local origins of our state's claims to fame. For instance: All three beverages were introduced to the area by the Hudson's Bay Company and were frequently served at both Fort Vancouver and Fort Nisqually.

According to the Washington History website (washingtonhistory.org), "Yakima became the first city in the nation to open a brew pub post-Prohibition. Washington ranks second only to California in the nation's grape production, producing 14.8 million cases of wine annually. Six out of the top 10 cities in the United States with the highest density of coffee shops are in Washington."

Our craft-brewing industry began in the early 20th century with local, family-run breweries catering solely to a local market until Olympia Brewing took Washington's beer industry national with the introduction of Rainier Beer. Tiny family vineyards owned by European immigrants produced fine, small-batch wines long before Chateau St. Michelle made Washington wines available nationwide. And Starbucks introduced the state's longstanding passion for locally micro-roasted coffee beans to the rest of the country and the world.

A number of special events will highlight the exhibit, including:

Member/VIP Preview Party, 5:30-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, Washington History Museum, by invitation only

Music to My Beers, 7-9 p.m., Thursday, March 2, Washington State History Museum, enjoy tasting three new beers from Three Magnets Brewery in Olympia while grooving to the punk/grunge sounds of the ‘90s, 21 and older only, $15-$20

History Happy Hours, 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, The Swiss Restaurant & Pub, 1904 Jefferson Ave., Tacoma; 7 p.m., Thursday, March 30, Three Magnets Brewing Company, 600 Franklin St. SE #105, Olympia, 1.888.238.4373, compete for prizes in these Happy Hour trivia contests featuring questions about the Washington beverage industry, washingtonhistory.org

Make plans to check out the Washington State History Museum's "Steins, Vines and Grinds" exhibit to learn more about the fascinating history behind Washington's iconic beverage industry.

"Steins, Vines and Grinds: Washington's Story of Beer, Wine and Coffee", 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, through Sunday, April 23, closed Mondays, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma, $8-$12, some discounts available (visit website), 1.888.238.4373, washingtonhistory.org